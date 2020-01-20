Novel blood test can predict onset of TB

Washington: A technique for holding your breath for over five minutes has been discovered by researchers that can be used as a potential treatment method for people suffering from heart conditions like cardiac arrhythmias. The technique was initially proposed as a new mean for the diagnosis of ischaemic heart disease. The technique involves hyperventilating conscious, unmedicated patients using a mechanical ventilator which delivers air to the patient via a face mask.Hyperventilation causes hypocapnia that leads to temporary constriction in the coronary arteries.

The research team was able to confirm that mechanical hyperventilation and hypocapnia were well-tolerated and safe for patients with angina. This bought the idea to induce breath-holds of over five minutes to support an emerging new technique in which radiotherapy, instead of radiofrequency or freezing, is used for cardiac ablation.

In this procedure, patients with arrhythmias undergo precisely targeted radiotherapy, applied from outside the chest, to destroy tissue that is allowing incorrect electrical signals to cause an abnormal heart rhythm. Breathing is a problem because each breath causes the heart to move within the chest. Lead author Dr Michael Parkes, of the University’s School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, explained “Stopping breathing with a safe breath-hold of over 5 minutes, using mechanically induced hypocapnia and now with oxygen-enriched air, could allow surgeons to target the radiotherapy for cardiac ablation much more precisely.”

—ANI