Non-invasive technique shows promise in treating Obsessive-Compulsive behaviour

NEW DELHI: A drug-free and noninvasive technique shows promise in reducing the kinds of behaviors that come with obsessive-compulsive disorder, researchers report. At times, we all “double-check” whether we locked the door, or wash our hands again “just to be sure.” However, one billion people worldwide experience these urges so intensely and continuously that they cannot help but do these actions compulsively, over and over again.

Despite the prevalence of this distressing condition, our mechanistic understanding of these behaviors is incomplete and effective therapeutics are unavailable. In the study in Nature Medicine, healthy volunteers exhibiting compulsive behavior received safe, pain-free weak electrical currents through electrodes placed on their head for 30 minutes every day for five consecutive days.