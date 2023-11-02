Noida Becomes Most Polluted City In India With AQI Touching 695; Know What It Means and Hazards

Delhi air pollution | ANI

The national capital air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday morning, with the total Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 343, according to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, the most concerning part was the AQI's of Delhi's neighbouring city, Noida. The city AQI reached 384, and at PM 10, the concentration was 397, both of which fell into the 'very poor' category. For the very first time, the city's AQI was 695 at around 12 pm, putting it in the 'hazardous' category. Locals remain concerned as they are exposed to the most polluted air in the country.

Know why air quality is important

Local air quality has an impact on your life, i.e. the way you live and breathe. Similar to weather, the air quality changes from day to day or even hour to hour. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and your local air quality agency have been working to make outdoor air quality as easy to locate and understand as weather forecasts. The Air Quality Index is an essential instrument in this effort. The EPA and local officials use the AQI to convey simple data about your local air quality, how unhealthy air can affect you, and how you can protect your health.

Know how AQI works

The Air Quality Index, which ranges from 0 to 500, measures air quality. The higher the AQI value, the worse the air pollution and the greater the health risk. An AQI score of 50 or below indicates 'excellent air quality,' while an AQI above 300 indicates 'hazardous air quality.'

The AQI is categorised into six levels. Each category represents a different level of public health concern. Each group also has its own colour.

An AQI value of 50 denotes good air quality with a green colour. An AQI value of 100 generally corresponds to moderate with a yellow colour. AQI values above 100 are generally thought of as unhealthy for sensitive groups of people with orange colour. AQI 151 to 200 is unhealthy and denoted with red colour. While 200 to 300 are very unhealthy, and 300 to 500 are in the hazardous category with purple and maroon colours, respectively.

Know the health effects

1) Ozone has a severe impact on the human lungs and respiratory system. While taking a deep breath, it can irritate the respiratory system, causing coughing, throat soreness, airway irritation, chest tightness, or chest pain.

2) Increase the susceptibility of the lungs to infection. Ozone weakens the lungs' defences by damaging the cells that transfer particles and germs out of the airways and lowering the amount and function of white blood cells in the lungs.

3) Inflammation and damage to the cells lining the lungs. The injured cells are replaced, and the old cells are removed within a few days, just like human skin peels post-sunburn.

4) Reduces lung function, making it challenging to breathe deeply and vigorously as you would normally do, particularly when exercising.

5) Asthma will be worse. When ozone levels are high, more individuals with asthma experience symptoms that necessitate medical attention or medication use.

6) Other chronic lung diseases, including emphysema and bronchitis, are aggravated. As ground-level ozone concentrations rise, more patients with lung disease will have to visit hospitals.

7) Cause long-term lung damage. Short-term ozone exposure to children's developing lungs may impair lung function in adulthood. Ozone exposure in adults may hasten the natural loss of lung function that occurs with age.

