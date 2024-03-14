Navigating Your Healthcare Journey: The ABHA Card Login Process Demystified

Representational Image | Pixabay

The absence of detailed medical records can make it arduous for doctors to provide accurate healthcare, especially in different cities. The challenge of carrying a bundle of documents, including reports and scans, can be a task. From the medical history to the most recent blood test reports, the need to standardize and streamline the process of storing medical information became vital. The government, therefore, came up with a digital health ID called the Ayushman Bharat Health Account. This card possesses all health-related information input by the stakeholder and can be accessed only with the help of a unique identification number.

Ten things you need to know about the ABHA card

Since the launch of this scheme is recent, it is necessary to garner accurate knowledge. Here are ten facts about the ABHA card.

It was launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and is purely digital. A successful ABHA registration provides a randomly created 14-digit number to access the data. It is a convenient platform for recording, accessing, and sharing all health records.

Apart from storing medical details, another function of this card is to provide appropriate and timely healthcare information to the beneficiaries. Treatment details, hospital addresses, etc., can be accessed.

It can store all information dated from oldest to latest. Doctors nationwide can check and understand the medical history before diagnosing the patients. It can help avoid mistreatment due to missed communication.

Registering and deactivating the profile is purely consensual. Only upon sharing the unique ABHA number will anyone be able to access the information stored on it. Revoking access given to others is also possible.

The sign-up process to promote equality is simple and not time-consuming. Being online, one can create an account at any time. The registration is free of cost, making it accessible to people from all sectors.

People can also add nominees and create ABHA cards for their children and family members. This function is set to be launched soon.

Any citizen of India is eligible to register and apply for an ABHA card. This revolutionary change does not discriminate on any grounds.

Approximately 54,46,69,721 and counting people have ABHA numbers. More than 2,35,012 health facilities and 2,81,281 healthcare professionals have registered with the policy- attesting to its popularity and effectiveness.

This card can be accessed using smartphones, laptops, etc. Once the ABHA card is downloaded, it can be sent to feature phones without assisted technologies.

The platform is highly secure and encrypted to ensure no data and personal details are tampered with.

Logging in to the ABHA Card

The process of creating an ABHA account is straightforward. Anyone can apply online and receive their health ID within minutes. The steps for the ABHA card login are:

● Visit the official ABDM website.

● Tap the ‘Create and ABHA number’ tab, leading to a new webpage.

● Choose from two options – An Aadhar card or driving license. Choosing the Aadhar option will require the phone number to be linked to the card.

● Enter the Aadhar details and fill in the captcha to proceed.

● Once a 6-digit OTP is received, enter it on the website.

● Enter personal details like the phone number, email ID, etc.

● The next step is the option to fill in and create an ABHA address. Curate an ABHA ID and use it to log in.

Once this procedure is complete, the ABHA number will be generated. The option to download a PDF version of the ABHA card is also present. It can help in accessing the card as and when needed.

Registering for this card does not require the physical submission of any documents. However, keeping a few government-issued papers like the Aadhar, PAN, Driver's license number, etc., can speed up the process. The information may or may not be required depending on the mode of registration chosen.

Conclusion

Creating an ABHA card calls for a safer and more efficient medical landscape. The paradigm shift towards a digital India provides each citizen and their families a platform to create health records online. The constant developments in this sphere by The Ministry of Health ensure the maintenance of privacy and confidentiality. Finally, managing epidemics and implementing healthcare programs on a larger scale is also possible with the help of technological advancements.