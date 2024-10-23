Metropolis Study Reveals 30% Increase In ANA Positivity In Indian Population Post-COVID, Indicating Rising Autoimmune Disease Risk

Representative Image | Pexels

Navi Mumbai: In a recent study conducted by Metropolis, a striking 30% increase in the prevalence of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) positivity in the Indian population, post COVID-19, has been found.

The prevalence of ANA indicates how the immune system may, in some cases, turn against the body’s own tissues following a COVID-19 infection. The research has been published in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research.

For the study, Metropolis analyzed data from over 1.2 lakh cases, comparing two critical periods—2019 (pre-COVID) and 2022 (post-COVID). Antinuclear antibodies (ANA) are proteins produced by the immune system that mistakenly target the body’s own cells. While the immune system typically protects against infections, ANA positivity can lead to tissue damage and result in autoimmune diseases.

Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and thyroid disorders are often associated with ANA positivity and can cause symptoms like inflammation, joint pain, and fatigue.

The presence of ANA serves as a key marker for healthcare professionals in diagnosing and monitoring autoimmune disorders.Commenting on the study, Dr. Alap Christy, Vice President and Scientific Business Head – Clinical Chemistry, Global Reference Laboratory, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, “The sharp rise in ANA positivity post-COVID is linked to the immune system’s intensified response to the virus. In some cases, this heightened immune activity causes the body to mistakenly attack its own tissues, triggering or worsening autoimmune diseases. Clinicians have increasingly observed a surge in autoimmune conditions following the pandemic, with research indicating that the body’s immune response to COVID-19 may be a key factor. Our findings emphasize the critical importance of early detection, especially for women and older adults, who are at a higher risk."Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Science and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on global health, and our study shows that its effects extend beyond the virus itself.

The rise in autoimmune disorders is alarming, but it also presents an opportunity to enhancing our diagnostic capabilities. By identifying these conditions early, we can help patients manage their health more effectively."The Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) test is recognized as one of the gold standard screening tools for diagnosing autoimmune diseases.

However, ANA is just the starting point—once positive, it can be followed by a range of advanced tests such as ELISA and ImmunoBlot to confirm the diagnosis and understand the specific autoimmune condition.Regular screenings coupled with lifestyle measures such as maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, and ensuring adequate sleep, can help mitigate the risks of immune dysregulation, suggests the doctors.

Key Findings of the Study:The prevalence of ANA positivity substantially increased post-COVID. In 2019, the total ANA-positive cases stood at 39.3%, while in 2022, it surged to 69.6% .Females were found to have more positivity compared to males; however, this trend was similar to pre-COVID.

The highest rate of ANA positivity was observed in individuals aged 31-45 years, followed by those aged 46-60 years. Individuals over 60 years consistently maintained high positivity rates in both the pre- and post-COVID periods.There was a notable 9% increase in the Nuclear Homogeneous pattern, often linked to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis, in 2022 compared to 2019.