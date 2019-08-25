Mechanism to heal injured nerve found

Washington: Researchers found new mechanisms that enable the regeneration of nerve fibers, which could open up new treatment approaches for the brain, optic nerve, and spinal cord injuries. The researcher was published in the journal Nature Communications Biology this month.

“It is possible to partially restore the regenerative capacity of nerve cells in the central nervous system by eliminating the inhibiting protein PTEN. However, a knockout of this kind also triggers many different reactions in the cells at the same time, which often lead to cancer,” explained Professor from the Department of Cell Physiology at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum (RUB) Dietmar Fischer.