Lucknow Awareness Session Highlights Lifestyle Changes As key To Managing Diabetes And Hypertension | file photo

Lucknow: Diabetes and blood pressure can be effectively controlled through lifestyle changes, experts emphasised at an awareness session held in the city.

The programme highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, regular monitoring and disciplined living in managing these conditions.

The interactive session was organised by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce at Clarks Avadh under a social awareness initiative aimed at encouraging people to take charge of their health.

During the event, Dr Neeraj Mishra was felicitated along with other distinguished guests and senior members of the chamber.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, attended the event as the chief guest and stressed the role of awareness in preventing lifestyle diseases.

The first session featured expert insights from Dr Mayank Somani, who explained the close link between diabetes and hypertension and how the two conditions often coexist, increasing health risks if not managed properly.

In the second session, Dr Somani was joined by Dr Lokendra Gupta for a discussion on long-term management strategies, including diet, exercise and regular health check-ups.

The event also included an interactive question and answer segment, where attendees engaged with experts and sought guidance on maintaining long-term well-being.

Reena Singh, Chairperson of the Lucknow chapter, along with senior members including Neeraj Kumar Mishra, Sandeep Kohli and Lion Er D P Singh, facilitated the proceedings.

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Several eminent personalities, including IPS officers Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, Rajesh Krishna and Satish Kumar Mathur, and IAS officer S K Ojha, along with retired police officials, educators and vice chancellors, were present.

The session was convened and organised by Mukesh Singh, Chair of IACC Uttar Pradesh, and concluded with a high tea.