Nanded's 'Pure' Jar Water Supply Turns Health Hazard As Algae-Filled Jars Put Citizens At Risk |

Nanded: Amid soaring summer temperatures and the ongoing wedding season, a disturbing public health concern has surfaced in Nanded district, where so-called pure drinking water supplied in jars is allegedly putting citizens at serious risk.

With demand for cold drinking water rising sharply, private water filter plants have mushroomed across both urban and rural areas. However, reports indicate that under the guise of supplying purified water, many operators are distributing water in highly unhygienic jars. These containers are often found coated with dirt and algae, raising serious questions about water quality and safety, a local resident Pawan Jagdamwar told.

Sources reveal that jars used for domestic and event purposes are rarely cleaned. Sediment accumulates at the bottom, while green algae form along the sides. In rural areas, the situation is even more alarming, with water being sold directly from plastic barrels loaded onto transport vehicles—containers that are reportedly never sanitized. Shockingly, the same vehicles are sometimes used to carry water for agricultural spraying, further increasing contamination risks, said citizens.

Health experts warn that such practices could lead to outbreaks of serious diseases like jaundice, typhoid, and gastroenteritis. Despite the scale of the issue, citizens are questioning when authorities will step in to regulate the unchecked supply of contaminated water during peak demand.

There appears to be little technical knowledge among operators regarding the safe use of chemicals for water purification. In many cases, chemicals are added arbitrarily to make water appear clean. As per norms, water must undergo laboratory testing annually, but this rule is reportedly being ignored across the district, demanded citizens.

When contacted, officials from the Food and Drug Administration stated that they only regulate sealed bottled water and do not issue licenses to loose jar water suppliers. They clarified that action against such vendors falls under the jurisdiction of local bodies such as gram panchayats, municipal councils, and municipal corporations.

Due to alleged negligence by local authorities, these illegal practices continue unchecked. Reports suggest that even government offices are being supplied with the same unhygienic jars, with staff unknowingly consuming potentially unsafe water.

Ironically, several gram panchayats had spent lakhs of rupees under the 14th and 15th Finance Commission to install water filtration systems and RO plants. However, many of these units remain non-operational and are lying unused, effectively wasting public funds.

With public health at stake, residents are demanding an urgent action on illegal water suppliers and strict enforcement of safety standards across the district.