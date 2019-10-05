It gets better with age: Study says older Chennaites have a lot more sex than their younger counterparts!

Sexologist, Dr Narayana Redyy, busts myths around old people and sex with his latest research 'Sexual Behaviour of the Ageing Population'. According to Reddy, older people are having more sex than one can think.

Dr Narayana Reddy conducted research on men and women from the age group 50 to 91 years for 10 years in Chennai. From 2005 to 2015, Reddy interviewed 2071 individuals from Chennai, of which 72.91% were males and 27.09% were females. Reddy says, "People tend to think that once you cross 50 you become asexual but that it (sic) not true. I decided to do the study as I wanted to tell people that age has got nothing to do with sexual functioning, only the pace slows down,"

Reddy recently presented his study at a conference hosted at the Indian Psychiatric Society. He mentioned that since all the interviews were face-to-face, the sample size is smaller. He said it is important to explore and address the sexual needs of the elderly. With the increase in life expectancy rates, more elderly are living a healthy and sexually active life.