From Pilates on a trampoline to vegan diets; wellness trends that peaked in 2019

There is no denying the growing awareness of health and wellness that is currently shaping our culture. But before we switch gears and focus on what will peak in the wellness industry in 2020, let's do a quick recap of the health and wellness trends that were a hit in 2019...

1. Back to nature

Mental wellness and a holistic way of living were the biggest trends of this year, which, in turn, made flocking to wellness, spiritual and spa retreats a big rage, according to Mickey Mehta, India’s leading holistic health guru.

Says Mickey, “People have realised the value of becoming timeless by taking the time out to go on spiritual retreats at least twice a year. Back to nature and back to roots is where they are finding their solace, reorienting themselves and becoming sound all over again. It’s all about seaside places, mountains, massages, panchkarma, induced sleep therapy, lots of laughter, nature trails, trekking, full moon meditation, mud baths, eating clean, chanting, prayers… This is what people are doing to reset their life and put it back in the right gear.”