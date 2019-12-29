From Pilates on a trampoline to vegan diets; wellness trends that peaked in 2019

There is no denying the growing awareness of health and wellness that is currently shaping our culture. But before we switch gears and focus on what will peak in the wellness industry in 2020, let's do a quick recap of the health and wellness trends that were a hit in 2019...
1. Back to nature
Mental wellness and a holistic way of living were the biggest trends of this year, which, in turn, made flocking to wellness, spiritual and spa retreats a big rage, according to Mickey Mehta, India’s leading holistic health guru.
Says Mickey, “People have realised the value of becoming timeless by taking the time out to go on spiritual retreats at least twice a year. Back to nature and back to roots is where they are finding their solace, reorienting themselves and becoming sound all over again. It’s all about seaside places, mountains, massages, panchkarma, induced sleep therapy, lots of laughter, nature trails, trekking, full moon meditation, mud baths, eating clean, chanting, prayers… This is what people are doing to reset their life and put it back in the right gear.”
2. The power of Pilates
For celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala (who trains stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif etc), when it comes to workouts, the spotlight was on the newer forms of Pilates.
Says she, "The hit fitness trends for 2019 with most of my clients were cardiolates - Pilates on a trampoline; aerial Pilates - Pilates on a hammock; and beach body Pilates - outdoors on the mat.”
A world-renowned way to achieve high levels of fitness, Pilates has become extremely popular because it is easy to do, involves the use of simple exercises, calisthenics and yoga, and is extremely beneficial to develop core strength, stamina and flexibility. This is one industry that is constantly evolving…
3. App it up
Smartphone users use apps for everything, and health and fitness was no exception. Fitness and health apps and trackers became one of the most important platforms to make people healthier, says Vinata Shetty, Reebok Master Trainer and Rehab Trainer. So whether one wanted to simply track one’s steps or heartbeat, count the calories one consumed or find an online yoga trainer, apps and trackers came to everyone’s rescue. And are here to stay as well…
4. Vegan way
“The vegan (or plant-based) diet became a big trend after the ‘The Game Changers’ on Netflix and will be a growing trend in 2020 too,” reveals nutritionist Neha Sahaya of the Neha Sahaya Wellness.
For those not in the know, ‘The Game Changers’ is a documentary produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, that tells people that they can achieve muscle mass on a plant-based diet. It also points out that one of the biggest misconceptions in sports’ nutrition is that you have to have animal protein to perform at a high level. This documentary changed the game for many, inspiring them to take to veganism.
5. Fast forward
“Intermittent fasting has become a diet for many, especially the 16/ 8 one,” adds Neha, about the other diet trend that caught on like wild fire. Regular fasting was always known to be effective for weight loss and detoxification. But the 16/ 8 intermittent fasting, which allows you to eat for eight hours of the day while fasting for the remaining 16 hours, appeared to be the most effective for dieters. A longer fasting period between eating gave the body the time it needed to process the food and burn away extra fat. Actress Mugdha Godse, a die-hard fan of this diet, reveals, “Intermittent fasting has worked wonders for me.”
6. Sensible seniors
Age should not stop them from starting to exercise, nor should it be an excuse to stop exercising, believe our senior citizens’ club. More and more people are realising that as they get older, their quality of life is directly proportional to how fit they are, says Vinata. This year saw a rapid rise in seniors hitting the gym, participating in outdoor activities and making healthy food choices. After all, staying active can keep you feeling and looking your best at every stage of life!
7. Yoga heals
Last but not the least, yoga unanimously got the thumbs up for being the one-stop solution for all problems — stress, disease, depression or weight loss. Be it deep breathing, meditation or asanas, yoga is increasingly becoming a lifestyle for many. And a mind-body healing practice that’s only getting stronger with each passing year…
Thumbs Down
Trends that didn’t go down too well:
1. Gym and equipment-based workouts: Mixed martial arts are becoming more interesting than machine routines.
2. Keto diet: This much-hyped, high fat-low carb diet had a yo-yo effect.
3. Pegan diet: Though it helped weight loss, this mash-up of vegan and paleo (meat-centric) diet was hard to sustain.
