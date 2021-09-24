Delhi-based Crysta IVF collaborates with instant EMI platform, ShopSe

Delhi based Crysta IVF, fertility chains, co-founded by Dheeraj Jain and Harshita Jain in 2018 together with healthcare institutional investors has collaborated with ShopSe, a leading instant EMI platform.

With a vision to make fertility treatments affordable and accessible to all, Crysta IVF aims to provide easy financing options for fertility treatments across all its centres.

The infertility rate in India is on the rise. Around 30 million couples in the reproductive age are unable to conceive due to fertility related problems. What makes the situation worse is that only 1 per cent of them think of adopting ART procedures mainly due to affordability. India doesn’t have a safety net for unplanned medical expenses. Accordingly, many take personal loans from banks to cover medical costs, it said in a press release.

To solve this issue of affordability, Crysta IVF and ShopSe have tied up to assist couples with easy financing options for fertility treatments. With easy EMIs and 0% interest rate, couples can pay in easy instalments and with zero documentation.

Commenting on the association, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Crysta IVF, said “ Through this collaboration, we aim to reduce financial difficulties through a no cost EMI support mechanism. For patients, Crysta IVF always intends to offer a personalized experience and reduce complications to make the journey towards parenthood seamless.”

Yagnesh Desai, Co-Founder, ShopSe, said “ShopSe is happy to collaborate with Crysta IVF, a leading name in the IVF industry. We are confident that our Easy EMIs and 0 percentinterest rate will help couples to opt for IVF treatments and remove the financial burden in the difficult phase. For ensuring a simple process, we have crafted a 2 click process to avail the EMI offering.”

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:55 PM IST