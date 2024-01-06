Delhi AIIMS Says Successful Awake Brain Surgery On 5-Year-Old Sets Global Record

Representational image | Photo Credit: Unsplash

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) claimed to have set a new record by successfully performing brain surgery on a five-year-old girl while she remained conscious. The girl had a tumor in the left part of her brain, which was surgically removed by AIIMS. With this, the child becomes the first person in the world to undergo a successful brain surgery while being conscious throughout the procedure at such young age, the surgeon claimed.

Hospital administration reported that the child actively cooperated throughout the entire process, and she remained well after the operation. AIIMS revealed that the neuroanesthesia and neuroradiology teams effectively studied the brain MRI, and all team members performed commendably during the surgical process.

The technique employed, known as 'awake craniotomy,' is a neurosurgical method and a type of craniotomy that allows a surgeon to remove a brain tumor while the patient remains conscious. During the surgery, the neurosurgeon maps various parts of the brain through cortical mapping to ensure a smooth removal of the tumor without causing any complications.