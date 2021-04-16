COVID-19: Follow these steps to manage the infection effectively

The stupendous rise in corona positive cases in different parts of the country has forced many states to reinstate night curfew and weekend lockdown. Class 10th CBSE board examinations have been cancelled and class 12th exams have been postponed due to the same reason.

The situation is extremely scary but the only way to defeat the corona demon is by following social distancing and keeping these steps in mind.

Group A

If a patient has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic then that person falls in this category.

What to do- A patient who falls in this group must isolate him/herself and take prescribed multivitamins to recover.

Group B

A person experiencing symptoms like lack of smell and taste, fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain and diarrhoea will fall in this category.

What to do- The person has to be kept in isolation ward. Anti-viral Favipiravir or antibiotic Doxy 100 mg and Ivermectin can be prescribed to the patient for a duration of 5 days.

Group C

A patient who has upper respiratory tract infection along with comorbidity falls in this category. Mostly it consists of patients who are above 60 years of age.

What to do- Antiviral Favipiravir can be prescribed. The patient might require injection for abnormal blood protein levels of D-dimer/Ferritin.

Group D

The patient who is suffering from pneumonia with respiratory failure falls in this category. The person might experience symptoms like fever, cough and breathlessness.

What to do- The person is needed to be shifted into isolation. Favipiravir and injections for raised D-dimer/Ferritin can be prescribed.

Group E

The patient who has pneumonia along with respiratory failure falls in this category. Patients might have a respiratory rate of over 24/minute.

What to do- The patients in this category require ICU. Oxygen therapy, COVID Awake Repositioning/Proning Protocol (CARP), remdesivir, immuno-modulatory drugs, injections for raised D-dimer/Ferritin might also be required.

Group F

The patient might have pneumonia with respiratory failure. Sepsis/septic and multi-organ dysfunction might also be observed.

What to do- The patient needs ICU. Appropriate oxygen therapy, CARP protocol, remdesivir, steroids as well as immuno-modulatory drugs like tocilizumab or itolizumab is required. Injections for abnormal D-dimer and Ferritin levels might also be required.