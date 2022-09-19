Are you prone to mosquito bites?

Representative Image | Pixabay

"Tumhara khoon meetha hain" is the most common phrase that we get to hear when we get mosquito bites. The monsoon season is officialy here and while you prevent yourself from attracting various diseases - most of them due to a mosquito bite - here is how to know if you are prone to a mosquito bite.

There are many reasons why we get a mosquito bite, but here is a list of scientific reasons why attract these tiny devils.

The main reason we get a mosquito bite is because the female mosquitoes use protine from our blood for the development of their eggs.

Here are a few reasons why some people are prone to mosquito bites;

Blood type:

There are no clear conclusions on what blood type attracts mosquitoes, but here are a few types that get more mosquito bites than others. People with O type of blood tend to get mosquito bites more often than others.

Clothing colour:

Dark colours like black, navy and red stand out to mosquitoes.

Body odour and sweat:

When people sweat leading to bad body odor, they tend to smell like lactic acid, uric acid, and ammonia, which attract mosquitos.

Mosquito bites can range in size from small spots to large boils. why is that?

The size of the bite and the severity of a bit can also be related to how your immune system responds to the saliva that was introduced by the mosquitoes. The saliva contains substances like anticoagulant and proteins that trigger the immune system to respond to such substances, which can lead to itching.

How you can prevent mosquito bites:



-Use bug spray.

-Avoid dark clothing by using natural remedies such as neem oil and thyme essential oil.

-Avoid standing water near your home and use rubbing alcohol to clean the bite.

-Apply aloe vera gel.