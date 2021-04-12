Antipsychotics can lower Covid-19 severity risk

London: Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus causing Covid-19 — if they get infected, according to a study. People with severe mental disorders have been identified as a high-risk group for a worse outcome in Covid-19 due to lower awareness of risk, higher prevalence of cognitive impairment among others.

But, "the number of Covid-19 patients is lower than expected among this group of people and in cases where a proven infection does occur, the evolution is benign and does not reach a life-threatening clinical situation," said Manuel Canal Rivero, clinical psychologist from Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla, Spain.