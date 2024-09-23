63% Indian Women Have Anemia; Experts Blame Junk Food

Representational Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An astounding 67% of children under 5 years of age, 46% of girls under 15 years, and 63% of women in India are grappling with anemia. Unveiling shocking, Create Stories NGO held an educational seminar and discussion for female students of Bhagirath Silawat Govt College, with expert nutritionist Dr Preeti Shukla (secretary of the Indore unit of the Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition) as part of National Nutrition Month.

Dr Shukla reported the mentioned stats, noting a worrying trend of increasing rates in recent years. With iron deficiency identified as the chief culprit, responsible for 60% of anemia cases, the session shed light on dire dietary habits that are exacerbating the situation.

Say 'NO' to noodles, pizza and chips

Dr Shukla pointed a critical finger at the rising consumption of junk food, including popular favourites like noodles, pizza, and chips, which are not just unhealthy choices but significant barriers to the nutrient intake necessary for combating anemia. She warned attendees about the common practice of sipping tea or coffee immediately after meals, which can severely hinder iron absorption, a vital process for those at risk.

“The signs of anemia, which include fatigue, lack of concentration, weak hair and nails, and irregular menstrual cycles in adolescents, can often go unnoticed until they significantly impact daily life,” Dr Shukla said.

Self-care measures:

Never skip breakfast: Focus on protein and fibre to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Boost iron intake: Women should prioritize nutritious foods in their diets to counteract frequent deficiencies.

Hydrate wisely: Aim to drink at least 2.5 litres of water daily to aid in detoxification and regulate blood pressure.

Mindful dieting: Avoid excessive carbohydrates while ensuring an adequate intake of proteins and vitamins.

Stay active: A commitment to at least 30 minutes of daily exercise fosters overall fitness and energy.