Will Lohia Maidan beautification work meet March 15 deadline?

Will the historic Lohia Maidan, from where the great Indian Nationalist Dr Ram Manohar Lohia gave a call for the Liberation of Goa from the Portuguese, be ready on time to host the Save Mhadei meeting and give a boost to the Save Mhadei, save Goa movement?

March 15 is the latest deadline set for the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) to complete the ongoing beautification work of the Lohia Maidan and hand over the same to the Margao Municipal Council. Work on the project appears nearing end, but given the bitter track record where GSUDA had missed a host of deadlines, the last deadline being December 31, 2022, questions are being raised in city circles whether the government will cap the beautification work and hand over the maidan to the civic body and pave way for the Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front to hold its public meeting in support of Mhadei at the historic maidan.

The Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front has been holding taluka level meetings, before the ongoing movement culminates into a public meeting at the Lohia Maidan, Margao.

Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front leader Prashant Naik has hoped the government would complete all works on the Lohia Maidan immediately so that the Front can hold its planned meeting at the Maidan in the coming days.

He added: “Lohia Maidan symbolises freedom of speech and expression. It has played host to many a movement in the Post-Liberation era, including the historic Opinion Poll, Konkani Language agitation, agitation against the Regional Plan et al. We only hope and pray that the government completes the balance work on the Lohia Maidan and hands over the same to the Margao Municipal Council.”

To a question whether the Save Mhadei, Save Goa campaign will hold its public meeting in Margao at some other venue, Naik shot back, “Why should we hold the meeting somewhere else. That question does not arise at all. We will hold the public meeting only at Lohia Maidan and the government should expedite the beautification work and hand over Lohia Maidan to the Margao Municipality.”