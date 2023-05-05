Goa: Rs 100 cr to solve power woes in Mandrem says MLA Jit Arolkar

﻿Mandrem MLA Jeet Arolkar, Sarpanch Ajay Kalangutkar and others at the inauguration of electricity transformer at Parsem. |

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar has stated that the State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to solve power supply problems in Mandrem constituency.

Arolkar was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new power transformer in the presence of Sarpanch Ajay Kalangutkar, Panchas Sunita Bugde Desai, Swapnil Naik, former deputy sarpanch Ajit Morajkar, former sarpanch Devendra Prabhu Desai, former sarpanch Devendra Prabhu Desai, Electricity officials Subhash Parsekar, Vatu Sawant and others.

Arolkar informed that development works in Mandrem constituency would be done in phases.

Former sarpanch Devendra Prabhudesai said the basic problems pertaining to electricity, roads and water are being resolved by the Mandrem MLA.

Considering the requirement of at least 7 MLD water for the Mandrem constituency, he said a 30 MLD water project is being planned to cater to water requirements for the next 50 years.

Former sarpanch Devin Prabhudesai said roads would be repaired and hotmixed before the monsoons.