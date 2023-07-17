Navelim Sporting Club Edge Out Dunes Sports Club Mandrem To Lift Jaju Memorial Trophy

Navelim Sporting Club | Credits: The Goan

MARGAO



Navelim Sporting Club pipped Dunes Sports Club Mandrem 1-0 to lift the Jaju Memorial Trophy in the tournament organised by Young Strikers Benaulim at St John the Baptist ground, Dando, Benaulim.

Navelim were at the receiving end for the major part of the match but Mandrem could not get the goal despite the domination. After the breather, Navelim got going but Clinton Niasso shot over the bar. Towards the fag end of the match, Navelim goalkeeper Jeet Gupta brought off a super save to deny Arun Naik of Mandrem.

As the match was heading towards a penalty shootout, Mandrem defender Jagannath and goalkeeper Pratik collided against each other and the loose ball rolled towards Clinton Niasso who shot into the empty nets for the winner.

The winners were awarded Rs 50,000 and a trophy while the runners-up received Rs 40,000 and a trophy, which were awarded by Xavier Pereira, Sarpanch of Benaulim, and Antoneta Goes, in the presence of Anthony Pango, Brandon Fernandes, Kim Alemao, Roseferns, Anthony Mam, Andrew Ferrao, Glyda Rodrigues, Manoj Kesarkar, Felicia Noronha, Genciana Barretto, Resica Fernandes, Diella Fernandes, Amilcar Babush Pereira and Ronnie Diniz. The event was compered by Anthony Rodrigues.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)