Goa's Kineco group flags off delivery of Vande Bharat trains nose

Goa-based Kineco Limited, one of India’s leading composite technology providers, flagged off the first of its prestigious delivery of the composite front structure (Train Nose) of Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains (originally called Train 18) manufactured by its Railway Division, at a flag-off ceremony on Wednesday at its Rail manufacturing facility at Pilerne Industrial Estate.

Budget 2022 has laid out a grand plan of introducing 400 semi-high speed ‘Vande Bharat’ Trains, offering better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience. Vande Bharat are self-propelled train sets, not requiring any locomotive to pull it, hence reducing the turnaround time and consisting of all air-conditioned services with premium comfort.

Some of its features include European style seats; rotating seats in executive class, diffused LED lights, reading lights, automatic doors, mini pantry, sensor-based interconnecting doors in each coach and modular bio-vacuum toilets.

Kineco which occupies a leadership position in the domestic rail market has been awarded with the largest order of 68 numbers of Vande Bharat Train’s front, also called the Train’s nose cone. The flag-off marks the delivery of the first nose cone to its esteemed customer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the oldest and largest train manufacturing arm of the Indian Railways.

On this occasion, Kineco’s Founder and Managing Director, Shekhar Sardessai said, “It is an honour for Kineco to mark this significant milestone in its journey to build world-class train interiors and sub-systems. We are grateful to our esteemed customer Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for their continued trust and support. Kineco has always focused on developing new and innovative solutions for its customers.

On this occasion, I am proud to announce that Kineco will be launching a range of next-generation products for high-speed trains in the global market, at the InnoTrans 2022 Expo, Berlin to be held in September 2022. These products are benchmarked to global standards of quality, reliability & safety and have been developed by our in-house R&D centre in Pilerne, which is led by global experts of train technologies.

I am sure these products will set new benchmarks in the Indian train technology landscape."