Goan diaspora mourns demise of Britain’s longest-serving Queen

Goans in the UK and across the Commonwealth have mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years.

Ravi Vaz, President of Goan Association UK, the oldest organisation of Goans in the UK, said Queen Elizabeth II had been a beacon of hope and unity.

“Devoted to her duties and serving the nation until her final days, it has been a privilege to be witness to such great leadership in our lifetime. It is a profoundly sad day for all of us,” said Vaz.

“On behalf of the Goan Association UK and the Goan community in the UK, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and to all who mourn her loss,” he added.

The newly-formed United Goans Affiliation United Kingdom Ltd (UGA UK) also expressed sadness over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of United Goans Affiliation UK Ltd, we are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of our dearest Queen. A great woman and a great example of humanity associated with a high rank, she was a great person with the outstanding ability to understand the needs of others. She will never be forgotten. May the Queen rest in peace,” said Michael Bevan D’Silva, President of UGA UK Ltd.

Merwyn Maciel (93), who had served as Senior Civy Servant of Her Majesty’s Overseas Civil Service in Kenya before moving to the UK, said: “As someone who has met Her Majesty, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to one of the most loved monarchs of Britain.”

“On behalf of all Goans, I’d like to send our sincerest condolences to all members of the Royal Family. We hope and pray that the example she has set will guide our future King,” said Maciel, who is one of the senior-most Goans in the UK.

Canadian Goans also mourned the demise of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, as she was also the royal Head of State of Canada.

“Most expatriate Goans in Canada have had a strong connection with her either as previous citizens of Commonwealth member countries or as today’s citizens of her Dominion of Canada,” said Roland Francis, who is based in Toronto.