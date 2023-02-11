Goa: Young & old showcase talent at 3-day Saraswat food festival

The three-day Goa Saraswat Festival got off to a flying start at the BPS club, Margao on Friday with the festival showcasing the Saraswat food and providing a platform to the young and the old to showcase their talent in cultural programmes.

The three-day festival was inaugurated at the hands of Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, who complimented the Goa Saraswat Samaj for holding the festival after the Covid pandemic break.

While complimenting the organisers for holding the festival once again, Kamat expressed satisfaction that the festival has evoked tremendous response from the participants and the public.

Goa Saraswat Samaj chief Dr Jaganath Desh Prabhudesai informed that the festival has been held after the Covid pandemic break. “The festival has helped to bring together the Saraswat community together to showcase their talents.

The festival will also provide an opportunity for the general public to have a glimpse of the culture of the community and taste the food,” Prabhudesai added.

This year, the venue is named as “Padma Bhushan Manohar Prabhu Parrikar Nagar” in honour of former Defence Minister of India and Chief Minister of Goa late Manohar Parrikar.