Goa: ‘Yamraj’ Offers Roses To Boost Traffic Safety

A lady without a helmet offered a rose to create safety week awareness by Rotary Club of Vasco Port Town members on Monday evening. |

Vasco: The Rotary Club of Vasco Port Town took an out-of-the-box initiative on Monday to spread traffic awareness. While members held placards, Treasurer Aditya Salkar, dressed as Yamraj, offered roses to traffic violators and urged people to follow traffic rules.

Speaking to the media, Salkar, said that the awareness was undertaken considering the rising cases of accidents in Vasco.

'Yamraj' explains the significance of road safety

“We wanted to take an out-of-the-box initiative to support the Road Safety Week, and I decided to dress as ‘Yamraj’ and offer roses to traffic violators instead of fines. We have come across many who are not wearing helmets, and we only offered them roses to provide knowledge about traffic rules and safety aspects so that they can save their lives and that of their families. Yamraj is a symbol of death, and it was a strong message to people when Yamraj offered roses and urged them to wear helmets,” Salkar added.

The President of Rotary Club of Vasco Port Town, Pallavi Sarmalkar, said that the club, in association with Vasco Traffic Cell, wanted to promote and raise awareness about road safety.