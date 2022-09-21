Goa: Will accept any role in BJP says Cong defector Digambar Kamat

Kamat has one eye on the South Goa Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 General election | Photo: File Image

Margao: MLA Digambar Kamat on Tuesday evening said he had joined the BJP unconditionally and would accept any responsibility entrusted to him by the party.

Speaking to reporters at Goa Airport on his arrival from New Delhi, Kamat said he had met BJP National Party President J P Nadda during his visit to Delhi but denied speculation that there could be changes in the portfolio soon.

When confronted with a volley of questions, a livid Kamat advised the media not to fall prey to rumours floating on social media on whether he was posed to be the next South Goa Lok Sabha Candidate or if he was likely to get a key portfolio in the state cabinet.

"I met BJP National President J P Nadda and we had no major discussion as such. I have always said my entry to the BJP is unconditional and I have also told the BJP that I am alright with whatever responsibility that they give me.”

“No one must fall prey to rumours floating on social media," said Kamat.