Goa: Wheels of employment start moving after four years at South District Collectorate, written test announced

Thousands of government job seekers, who had applied for jobs at the South Goa District Collectorate, have been finally informed of the written test, four years after the district collector had invited applications to fill up the vacant posts.

In a public notice, the office of the South Goa District Collector has drawn the attention of the applicants, who had applied for the Group C posts, comprising of Jr. Stenographers, Talathis, Lower Divisional Clerks, and Multi-Tasking Staff, to the written examination and skill test schedule fixed at various examination centers.

Around 24,668 candidates had applied for the 147 posts of Jr Stenographer, Talathis, LDCs, and MTS by burning midnight oil and standing in serpentine queues around the imposing Matanhy Saldanha Administrative Complex exactly four years ago.

A glance at the public notice reveals that the written test for the posts of LDC, JtSstenographer, and Talathis will be held on April 23 and April 30, respectively. The skill test for the Jr Stenographers will be held on April 28–29 at the Government Polytechnic, Bicholim, Mayem.

The public notice does not specify the number of jobs up for grabs and the number of candidates whose applications for the jobs have been found in order.

However, The Goan understands that around 24,668 candidates had submitted their applications to the district collectorate in February 2019 for the 147 jobs up for grabs. This implies that around 167 candidates on an average will be vying for one job advertised by the Collectorate.

In fact, The Goan further understands that when the posts were advertised in 2019, there was a beeline from the candidates for all four posts.

Of the total 24,668 applications received for the four posts, the administration had received around 5,283 applications for the nine posts of talathi. This means that 587 candidates will vie for each of the posts at stake.

The situation may not be different for the post of Jr. stenographer. For the 15 posts at stake, the administration received as many as 4,766 applications, indicating that around 317 applicants will vie for each of the posts.

The 92 LDCs also received a huge response from job seekers. Statistics then compiled by the district administration revealed that around 13,937 applications were received for the 92 posts, indicating that around 151 candidates will compete for the posts.

Multi-tasking staff posts also evoked a huge response from the job seekers. Around 4,766 candidates had applied for the 31 posts up for grabs, indicating as many as 153 candidates will have to compete for the 31 posts up for grabs.