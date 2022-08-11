e-Paper Get App

﻿Goa: Voter dies after tree falls on bike at Shiroda

According to information available, Ajay Naik (47) and Aditi were returning after casting their vote when a banyan tree came crashing down and fell on them.

A trip to exercise her franchise ended in tragedy when a woman Aditi Naik (39) from Shiroda died while her husband was injured after a tree fell on their two-wheeler.

The incident left the woman seriously injured while her husband suffered minor injuries. Both were later shifted to the hospital, where the wife succumbed to injuries during treatment.

