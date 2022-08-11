﻿Goa: Voter dies after tree falls on bike at Shiroda

Representative |

A trip to exercise her franchise ended in tragedy when a woman Aditi Naik (39) from Shiroda died while her husband was injured after a tree fell on their two-wheeler.

According to information available, Ajay Naik (47) and Aditi were returning after casting their vote when a banyan tree came crashing down and fell on them.

The incident left the woman seriously injured while her husband suffered minor injuries. Both were later shifted to the hospital, where the wife succumbed to injuries during treatment.