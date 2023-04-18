Goa: Verna junction gets state-of-art Traffic Police control cabin

﻿VIA President Pradeep Da Costa, Rajesh Roadlines Director Jigar Somaiya, Vasco Traffic PI Shailesh Narvekar and others during the launch of the Traffic cabin at Verna. |

Verna Industries Association (VIA) and Rajesh Roadlines offered a state-of-the-art traffic police control cabin on Sunday to Vasco Traffic PI Shailesh Narvekar, to be stationed at the critical Birla Cross traffic signal. Speaking to media persons, VIA President Pradeep Da Costa said this was a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.



"This is a unique traffic police control cabin, which will be placed at Verna Junction and will be handed over to Traffic PI Shailesh Narvekar. This cabin is solar powered and has a small office space, besides having 2 bunk beds and a Bio-Digestor toilet.”

“The cabin has an AC and will operate from the critical Birla Cross Traffic signal to monitor the traffic, while also serving as a rest room for traffic police when required. We will also add a small kitchen garden around the cabin,” said Da Costa.

“We are also trying to give a facelift to the old original entrance to the Verna Industrial Estate and make it a classy entrance with a garden area and a frontage through Rajesh Roadlines," said Da Costa.

Vasco Traffic PI Shailesh Narvekar said traffic movement had increased with the inauguration of the New Zuari Bridge.

"Verna Birla Cross is a very vital junction with a large number of vehicles plying across all sides. We have been deploying staff here, but we faced one problem because we did not have any resting facilities after working the entire day,” said PI Narvekar.

“I had spoken to VIA President Pradeep Da Costa, and he took the initiative and provided us a cabin with all amenities," said Narvekar.

Rajesh Roadlines Pvt. Ltd. Director Jigar Somaiya said they have been operating transportation businesses in Mumbai and Goa for the last 55 years.

"Goa has been a second home, and the traffic police have been working to control the traffic 24x7. When we got the opportunity to serve them through VIA, we grabbed it in minutes because it was for the welfare of Goans and would also help the traffic police. We undertook the project through CSR activity," said Somaiya.