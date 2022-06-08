Goa: Vendors keep tradition alive at Purumentachem fest

Margao: These khajekars, chonekars, besides vendors selling dry fish and sollam (kokum) have never missed a date with the annual Purumentachem fest at the old market, as they continue the traditional occupation handed over to them by their forefathers.

If Damodar Naik, in his mid-60s churns out fresh and roasted grams at the far corner of the fair at the old market circle-Colva road, Prema Khandeparkar is seen with bags of sollam (kokum) on the old market municipal garage road.

Colva-based Alice Fernandes has offered dry fish for sale, a tradition that she has maintained for over two decades now.

These traditional vendors, be it the khajekars, chonekar and the vendors producing sollam and dry fish have been familiar faces at the Purumentachem fest over the years. Some of them claimed they have been coming for the feast fair with their grandfathers before they took over the occupation of their ancestors.

Chonekar Damodar Naik was candid in admitting that his grandfather had brought him into this tradition decades ago.

“I used to come for the Purumentachem fest with my father. Since then, I have been engaged in this occupation,” he said.

Damodar pointed out he has maintained his occupation of churning out roasted grams over the years. And, he confessed that he would continue his occupation as long as he has the strength.

“The present seemed not interested in taking up this occupation. But, let’s see someone or the other continue this occupation,” he added.

A khajekar Anil Sawant said he has been in the business of churning out the Goan sweets since his childhood.

“It’s now decades since I have been participating in the Purumentachem fest. My brother too is involved in the occupation. We also participate in festivals such as a Fatorpa Jatra every year,” he said.

Jose Rodrigues from Vaddem-Soccorro in Bardez has been a regular participant at the Purumentachem fest with his pottery items.

“I have been into my family business of pottery over the last 18 years. We churn out the pottery items, while those with fine arts are brought from outside,” he said.

He pointed out that children, after completing higher education, have chosen the professions of their choice. The present generation seemed not interested in taking the pottery occupation,” he added.

Prema Khadeparkar, hailing from Ponda taluka, is another traditional vendor keeping a date with the Purumentachem fest. Selling sollam (kokum) at the fair, Prema said her family has been into this occupation over the years.

“My mother used to do this work and we have followed the tradition. We bring the sollam from Ponda, Savoi-Verem and Bethora, where kokum is available in plenty,” she said.

Colva-based fish vendor Liberata Fernandes pointed out that she has been into the tradition of selling dry fish over the decades.

“We used to come for the fair with our parents and we have maintained the tradition,” she added.

