Goa: Vendors finally move out of Vasco old fish market | Youtube screengrab

After putting up resistance for 15 years, vendors in the Vasco fish market finally moved out of the premises to enable the demolition of the structure and the subsequent construction of a new fish market.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Damodar Kaskar, MMC Vice Chairperson Amay Chopdekar, Councillors Nandadeep Raut, Girish Borker, Leo Rodrigues, Vasco BJP Mandal President Deepak Naik fish vendors and various leaders met on Wednesday morning and finally agreed to move out of the fish market.

Speaking to reporters, Salkar said fish vendors would be shifted to a temporary shed made available by MMC, while work to remove the roof of the existing market would be taken up immediately.

“The process to demolish the fish market structure will begin by Thursday and a new state-of-the-art fish market will be completed within 18 months,” informed Salkar.

“We are grateful to leader of the fish vendors Adv Fr Michael Fernandes and others who facilitated this outcome," said Salkar.

“This new market will benefit Vascokars and fish vendors as well and we will take up the project and complete the project within 18 months."

MMC Chairperson Damodar Kaskar said the contractor has been directed to expedite works and complete the project within 18 months.

Meanwhile, former MMC chairperson Nandadeep Raut said he was vindicated in his decision to transfer MMC funds to GSUDA for the three projects comprising the MMC building renovation works, Vasco fish market project and the old powerhouse project at Baina.

“As chairperson, I had transferred around Rs 23 crore that MMC had got from the 14 Finance Commission to the GSUDA for the three key projects required for Vasco. At the time, I had face stiff opposition from 14 of the 25 councillors, with some even threatening to go to court or approach the DMA to reverse the funds.”

“Some had even questioned the need for a new fish market when we already had an existing one. Going by developments on Wednesday, I have been vindicated,” said Raut.