Goa: Vasco watchman suspended after national flag hoisted upside-down

Vasco: A watchman attached to Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) was placed under suspension after the national flag was found to have been hoisted upside-down outside the MMC building on Monday morning.



According to sources, the national flag was hoisted by some other labourer employed with the MMC in the morning.



"However, the watchman on duty was held responsible, as he failed to take cognisance of the incident. The national flag flying upside-down was spotted by some people in the morning and they intimated the police.

Later, the issue was taken up before the sub-divisional magistrate as well," said the source.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:33 AM IST