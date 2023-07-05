Goa: Vasco MLA Hints At 500 Govt Jobs Under Apprentice Scheme

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar on Tuesday said around 500 youth from Vasco are likely to get government jobs in the future by enrolling in the new Apprentice Enrolment Scheme launched by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Mega Apprentice Enrolment Mela, Salkar appealed to youth to make the most of the scheme.

"This is a golden opportunity for the youth to stand a chance for a Government job. This new initiative will offer training, skilling, stipend and work experience to youth and get them ready for jobs in the future," said Salkar.

"Youth taken under the apprentice scheme will be given a good stipend as per the category and the amount of stipend could be as much as Rs 13,000 for a graduate. The scheme will give people work experience and make them ready for a job. They also get the first preference for government jobs since they are trained, skilled and ready with working atmosphere."

Salkar said the initiative had got a tremendous response from the people.

"As many as 150-200 people have registered here today. The youth have been coming here despite heavy rains and in the next three days, the number will only increase. This will help get a minimum of 500 jobs to people from Vasco," said Salkar.