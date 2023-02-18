Goa: Vasco carnival committee flags off carnival vehicle

The Vasco Carnival Committee flagged off Carnival celebrations in the Port Town on Friday evening with the launch of the carnival vehicle.

Mormugao Municipal Council Chairperson and Chairman of the Vasco Carnival Committee Leo Rodrigues and other Members of the Vasco Carnival Committee flagged off the carnival vehicle, which will include music by Alfred, One Man Band and will move around the city and surrounding areas.

The traditional Khells were also presented for the benefit of the people ushering in the spirit of Carnival.

"All in all, a fun-filled Carnival with music, dance, competitions for children, Beach football awaits the people in Vasco," said Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, a fusion of music, dance, song and drama will be on display at the four-day Carnival festivities in the port town.

Vasco Carnival Committee Chairman Leo Rodrigues along with other committee members addressed a news conference on Wednesday, to provide details of events lined up for the upcoming Vasco Carnival.

Rodrigues said all events would end by 10 pm except for Monday during the float parade, which will go on till around 12 am.

"We will have Khel Tiatr in Vasco, Vaddem, Chicalim, Dabolim, Sancoale and surrounding areas. We will have a grand opening ceremony at the main stage outside the municipal building on February 18 at 5.30 pm, followed by fancy dress competition for students in sub-junior and junior category.”

“We will also have an inter-school secondary group dance competition in junior (Std 1 to Std 5) and senior category (Std 5 to Std 10), followed by a Dance Showdown, a scintillating dance performance by top dance academies in Vasco," said Rodrigues.

"On Sunday, we will have a sand castle-making competition and tie-breaker tournament at Baina beach in the morning and Dance Troupe by Creation and Konkani Musical show 'Viva Carnival and Viva Goa' by Pio Angelo Fernandes in the evening.”

“The King Momo Float parade will take place on Monday and start from St Andrew’s Square and move along the Swatantra Path. We will have the music band NH17 performing live after the parade," said Rodrigues.

He informed that on Tuesday evening, there will be a Johnny Be Good with Reza Fernandes programme, followed by a performance by Goan singer Olavo Fernandes.

“We will have the Goan folklore and musical troupe Niz Goenkar and Black Sapphire Band playing live with fillers of mimicry by Saidutt Kamat, which will be followed by the prize distribution ceremony," said Rodrigues.

