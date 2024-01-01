 Goa: Ushering In New Year At Colva
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Ushering In New Year At Colva

Goa: Ushering In New Year At Colva

As the sun set for the last time on the last day of the Old Year, anxious visitors made a beeline to take photos of the sunset.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
The Goan Network

Margao: It’s party time at the world famous Colva beach as hordes of domestic tourists descended on the beach on Sunday to usher in the New Year. The party began on Sunday with beer and booze flowing freely on the beach in the absence of any law enforcing agency monitoring the tourists. And, the party is expected to continue till the wee hours of the New Year with tourists from the neighbouring states arriving in droves. 

As the sun set for the last time on the last day of the Old Year, anxious visitors made a beeline to take photos of the sunset. Water sports made hay, while the beach belt was dotted with beach beds ahead of the night long celebrations. The traffic police had a hard time in controlling the vehicular traffic heading to the village on Sunday. Lensman Santosh Mirajkar captures some moments of revelry

Read Also
Goa: Colva turns makeshift bar as tourists mark New Year
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 25-Year-Old Crushed Under Running Train In Dudhsagar

Goa: 25-Year-Old Crushed Under Running Train In Dudhsagar

Goa: Ushering In New Year At Colva

Goa: Ushering In New Year At Colva

Goa: Ganja Worth ₹94,000 Seized In Calangute In Major Crackdown

Goa: Ganja Worth ₹94,000 Seized In Calangute In Major Crackdown

Goa: Curchorem Vendors Warned Against Sitting In Open Spaces

Goa: Curchorem Vendors Warned Against Sitting In Open Spaces

CRZ Violations: Illegal Structures In Salcete Face Axe As Funds Cleared To Execute Orders

CRZ Violations: Illegal Structures In Salcete Face Axe As Funds Cleared To Execute Orders