Goa: Ushering In New Year At Colva

Margao: It’s party time at the world famous Colva beach as hordes of domestic tourists descended on the beach on Sunday to usher in the New Year. The party began on Sunday with beer and booze flowing freely on the beach in the absence of any law enforcing agency monitoring the tourists. And, the party is expected to continue till the wee hours of the New Year with tourists from the neighbouring states arriving in droves.

As the sun set for the last time on the last day of the Old Year, anxious visitors made a beeline to take photos of the sunset. Water sports made hay, while the beach belt was dotted with beach beds ahead of the night long celebrations. The traffic police had a hard time in controlling the vehicular traffic heading to the village on Sunday. Lensman Santosh Mirajkar captures some moments of revelry