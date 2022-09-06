Goa: Unhygienic conditions come to fore at Margao fish market (Representative Image) | Youtube screengrab

Margao: Even as the South Goa Planning And Development Authority (SGPDA) is grappling with issues of hygiene and sanitation in the wholesale fish market, the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has told the planning body to hand over the entire market area for redevelopment.

After health officials inspected the wholesale fish market and the PDA carried out anti-larvae measures there, the SGPDA is now facing a ticklish question over the GSIDC’s letter to hand over the entire market.

The GSIDC is presently developing half the area of the market while the wholesale fish is being sold in the remaining area, leading to unhygienic conditions.

While the representatives of fish traders have expressed their strong reservations to the GSIDC’s request, wondering how the wholesale fish selling will take place in the absence of the market area, SGPDA officials said the planning authority will decide on the matter at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Margao Urban health sanitary inspector Eusebio D’Silva inspected the market in the presence of SGPDA officials and representatives of the fish traders, wherein both sides resorted to blame game over prevailing conditions in the market.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan