Goa: Two vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Curti

A protection wall at Prabhu Nagar in Curti panchayat area fell on two vehicles on Thursday night, while a compound wall of Army collapsed on the road at Haveli.

Ponda Fire Services rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation that occurred due to heavy rains during the night.

The protection wall collapsed at 10.15 pm on a car and a two-wheeler parked on the roadside. Both vehicles are owned by Victor Braganza. Local panch Nilkant Naik stated that the adjacent building is also in danger because of the wall collapse. A new protective wall would be constructed soon, he added.

The compound wall at Haveli fell at 2.30 am. The road was blocked due to the collapsed wall. The firefighters came on Friday morning to remove the blockage on the road and clear it for the vehicles. The 400-metre long compound wall has cracks all over and the remaining part is also on the verge of falling sometime soon.

Sarpanch Naved Tahasildar inspected the place on Friday morning and stated that an application would be forwarded to the Army office to repair the endangered compound wall.