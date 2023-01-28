Goa: Transport scheme to offer free taxi to unemployed youth

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday said a new scheme "Young Transport Entrepreneurs" would be implemented to offer free taxis to unemployed youth in the State.

Godinho was speaking to reporters after launching hot-mixing works on internal roads at Jairam Nagar in Dabolim.

"We are planning to launch a Young Transport Entrepreneurs scheme, which will be launched by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant soon. Under this scheme, unemployed youth will be given a taxi free of cost without any investment and even the margin money for these taxis will be paid by GoaMiles.

“This amount of marginal money and loan will be deducted in small margins after the earning begins and this is a way to use App-based taxis to encourage youth for self-employment. It is not necessary that the person needs a taxi badge or even a driving licence and the person can give his taxi under GoaMiles using a driver and he can run this business like an entrepreneur using one or two cars," said Godinho.

Godinho said all internal roads in Jairam Nagar and the entire Dabolim constituency would be hot-mixed.

"We have launched the work in Jairam Nagar and we will start works on the other side in the next ten days and phase-wise complete the hot mixing works on the internal road in the entire Dabolim constituency.”

“The work at Jairam Nagar is estimated at Rs 2.09 crore and the other side will be at a cost of Rs 2.36 crores. Both these works will start immediately,” said Godinho.

