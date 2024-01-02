 Goa: Trail Of Trash Left Behind As New Year Parties Leave Colva Beach Covered In Litter & Garbage
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
The trash littered at Colva beach after night-long New Year's parties. | The Goan Network

Margao: The New Year celebrations by hordes of domestic tourists left behind trash, litter and liquor bottles at the Colva beach on Monday morning.

While most of the tourists seemed to have returned after ushering in the New Year at Colva, many others were still holed up at the beach, with beer and booze still flowing freely on Monday as well.

Colva beach enveloped in litter

The entrance to the iconic beach was literally covered by a carpet of litter, with the tourists leaving behind empty beer and liquor bottles, besides plastic bags and other materials after the nightlong parties.

A group of tourists were still found partying on the beach on Monday morning, with booze flowing freely in the absence of any law enforcement by any agency. 

Many others enjoyed a jet ski ride in the sea, while families enjoyed the pleasant weather conditions on the beach on Monday morning.﻿

article-image
