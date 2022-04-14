Goa: Tourist couple escape with minor injuries after car overturns in Porvorim

Porvorim: A tourist couple escaped with minor injuries when their rent-a-car overturned in front of the RG hospital at Porvorim on Thursday morning.

Porvorim police said the incident took place at about 7.30 am as the rent-a-car was proceeding from Panaji towards Mapusa. The driver lost control of the car and the vehicle rammed into an electricity pole, then went over the footpath and overturned only a few feet from the RG hospital. The couple escaped with minor injuries.

Two scooters belonging to the staff of RG hospital were also damaged in the incident.

Police said a tree on the road in front of the RG hospital has been obstructing motorists and a number of accidents have taken place in the recent past.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:28 PM IST