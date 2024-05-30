Goa To Host West Zone Qualifier Leg Of Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 On Dec 7-8

Panaji: Goa will host one leg of the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship on December 7-8 this year. This national motorcycle sprint rally is the initiative of the Goa based FB Motorsports company and will see action across six cities of India.

About The Indian National Rally Sprint Championships

The first leg of these national championship which has the blessings of the Federation of motor sports clubs of India (FMSCI) will kick off in Chennai on June 1-2.

The second leg is scheduled to be held on July 20-21 in Bengaluru to complete the south zone qualifiers. Similarly, the north zone qualifier will be held in Chandigarh on October 5-6, the east zone qualifier in Guwahati on November 23-24, the west zone qualifier in Goa on December 7-8 and the finals in Pune on December 15-16.

The event will see a ‘veterans’ class’ for the first time for motorcyclists above age 50. Additionally, the championship will feature a ‘Team and Manufacturers Trophy’ encouraging teamwork. Also, from the third round onwards, a special novice training session will be held on the day before the competition.

The competition will comprise 12 classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category.

Official Statements Regarding The Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024

Commenting on the initiative, a FMSCI spokesperson said, “We are immensely proud to support the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, an event that truly embodies the spirit of motorsports.”

Farad Bhathena, director, FB Motorsports said, “We are thrilled to bring these exciting new elements to the Indian motorsports enthusiasts via the National Rally Sprint Championship.”