Goa: To boost eco-tourism, Sattari’s Sural village to get additional power

Sural village in Sattari taluka, known as the Matheran of Goa, will soon receive additional power supply for the development of eco-tourism. Additional underground power lines will be laid between Thane and Sural, and an expenditure of Rs 3.70 crore will be spent on this.

Located on the Goa-Karnataka border, this village is blessed with natural beauty. It is a popular tourist destination, especially during hot and rainy seasons. Locals have been demanding development in the area for many years.

MLA of this area, Deviya Rane, has decided to develop the area through eco-tourism with special attention to this regard. A framework for this reference has been prepared, and efforts have been started to create the necessary infrastructure for this. As a part of it, underground power lines will be laid.

According to the overall information received, there will be an underground power line in Thane Golavali-Sural, and the problems arising during the rainy season will be resolved. The proposal in this regard was prepared with special attention to the fact that the wires of the electricity channels in between are constantly disrupted. It has been approved, and information has been received from the officials of the electricity department that the work will start soon.