Goa: Three hurt in vehicle collision at Sancoale

﻿Verna police at the accident spot in Sancoale on Monday morning. |

Three persons were injured while a one-year-old toddler escaped unhurt when two cars collided with each other at Sancoale early Monday morning.

Sources said the accident took place at around 6.30 am between a Wagon R car and an Innova taxi car.

"A family that was travelling in the Wagon R car from Vasco towards Panjim area while the Innova car was carrying four passengers towards Vasco. People claimed the driver of the Innova Car fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, which dashed the oncoming Wagon R car.

The Wagon R car had a family, which included a one-year-old toddler, who escaped unhurt in the major accident. Three other persons who were injured in the mishap were later shifted to the GMC for medical attention," said the source.

Verna police is investigating the incident.