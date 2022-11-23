Goa: Telangana registered SUV kills 2 seagulls on Arossim beach

In yet another incident of tourists exhibiting illegal, reckless behaviour, a Telangana registered SUV wreaked havoc by driving on the Arossim beach and running over a flock of brown headed seagulls, killing two of them.

Despite being cautioned by the lifeguards, the tourists ignored all warnings and zoomed onto the beach and over the birds, almost running over people present on the beach as well.

The incident drew public ire who demanded action against the errant and irresponsible tourists. A local who witnessed the incident said when the crowd gheraoed the tourists and threatened to call the police, the tourists in return threatened to call the tourist protection squad and took advantage of this protection.

Meanwhile, Verna Police on Tuesday registered an offence against the driver of the SUV on charges of driving the vehicle on Arrossim beach in rash and negligent manner and running over a flock of seagulls, resulting in the death of the two seagulls of the flock.

When contacted, sources in Verna police said an offence was registered under Sections 184, 188 IPC and Section 11 (2) of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"We registered an offence on the complaint of Ganesh Teli, Deputy Director of Tourism (South), stating that on Monday at about 3 pm, the driver of SUV bearing (TS-12- EY-3333) drove his vehicle on the Arrossim beach in a rash and negligent manner, endangering the human life and further ran over the flock of brown headed gulls resulting into death of two gulls of the flock, thereby committed cruelty to animals.”

The Deputy Director of Tourism (South) said that the driver of the SUV violated a recent order issued by the Tourism Director declaring a series of activities on beaches and tourist spots as nuisance, one of which was driving of unauthorised vehicles on beaches of Goa and had committed an offence under section 188 of IPC.

“I request you to register a FIR against the owner driver of the above-mentioned vehicle under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code as well as other relevant provisions in force and initiate further criminal proceedings against the accused,” the deputy director stated in his complaint to Verna police.

PSI Sanket Talkar of Verna police is carrying out further investigation under the supervision of PI Diago Gracias and the guidance of DySP Salim Shaikh.