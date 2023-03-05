Goa: ﻿Students visit centres run by Swayampurna Mitras

Students from five Government Primary Schools viz Dharkhand, Shir, Kudse, Sonal, Savarde visited various centres run by Swayampurna Mitras in Sattari taluka on Saturday.

The students were accompanied by their teachers Smruti Shirodkar, Swara Shyam Sawant, Milan Gawas, Suvarna Paryekar, Malti Marathe, Darshana Mainkar, Sandya Gaonkar, Sujata Morajkar, Shubham Naik and Pradnya Gaonkar. The students visited Coir mats centre at Tarmatha Surla and also at kumbhi saree unit at Ghadi Surla and paddy fields at Joshi Bhatt Surla.

During their visit to Coir centre, Subraj Kanekar, Swayampurna Mitra explained process of making Coir door mats. Tushar Sawant, Enterprise Dev Manager FIIRE explained in detail the process of making Kunbi Sarees and Shawl, which are very much famous in Goa. Vishnu Natekar and Sanjay Farmer from Surla narrated how farming was reactivated in Surla after 18 years gap.

All the above projects are initiated under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa and Swyam Siddha Surla.

Vishranti Surlikar, Sarpanch; Bhola Kodgienkar, Dy Sarpanch and Subraj Kanekar, Swayampurna Mitra for Surla village thanked the school teachers and students and requested all other schools in the vicinity to bring students to visit Surla to showcase the progress made under Swayampurna Goa Mission.