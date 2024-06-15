Goa: Students Of Govt Colleges To Have Uniforms From Academic Year 2024-25﻿ To Prevent Discrimination

Panaji: Probably the first time for Goa, the Directorate of Higher Education has announced that students in government and government-aided colleges will be required to wear uniforms starting this academic year 2024-25 in a bid to prevent discrimination against students from economically weak backgrounds and social conflicts.

The decision regarding uniforms for students in unaided schools is still pending.

Circular Issued By DHE Director, Bhushan Savoikar

A circular by DHE Director Bhushan Savoikar mentions that the implementation will have several benefits.

“It shall positively impact the educational environment in the colleges; foster a sense of belonging among students and can lead to a reduction in distractions related to clothing choices. It shall bridge the gap in socio-economic disparities among students by standardizing attire, create an inclusive atmosphere where all students feel equal, irrespective of their background,” reads the circular issued on Friday.

The change, the DHE explained, will also prepare students for a professional atmosphere, instilling a sense of responsibility and self-discipline.

The DHE has granted liberty to colleges to decide the specifications of uniforms while also adding that the expenditure towards these is not covered under the pattern of assistance.

“All the principals of government and aided colleges under the DHE are directed to implement the wearing of uniforms in their respective colleges for the students enrolled under the NEP program from the beginning of the even semester of academic year 2024-25,” it states.