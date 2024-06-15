CM Pramod Sawant Appointed Permanent Member Of GST Council Of Goa, Replaces Mauvin Godinho

CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan Network

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been appointed as the permanent member of the GST Council for Goa, replacing Minister Mauvin Godinho who has been the State representative on the council since 2017.

A communiqué by the Department of Finance on June 14 to the Joint Secretary (Goods & Services Tax Council Secretariat) in New Delhi mentions the CM’s nomination for GST Council.

“The Government of Goa has decided that Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister/Finance Minister shall be the permanent member of GST Council for the State of Goa in term of clause 2(1) (iii) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Regulation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. The CM will be attending all the forthcoming GST Council meetings,” reads the order signed by Under Secretary Finance Pranab Bhat.

About Godinho's Term

Godinho represented Goa in his interactions with the GST Council’s chairperson, the Union Finance Minister and other members unlike other states where Finance Ministers are State representatives.