CM Pramod Sawant Directs Successful Bidders Of Mineral Blocks In Shirgao-Mayem To Exclude Shri Lairai Devi Temple & Surrounding Habitation From Lease-Bound Areas

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday directed successful bidders of mineral blocks in Shirgao-Mayem - Vedanta Ltd, Salgaoncar Shipping Pvt Ltd, and Rajaram Bandekar Mines Pvt Ltd to exclude Shri Lairai Devi Temple and surrounding habitation from the lease-bound areas.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, Sawant also expressed confidence that three to four auctioned mines will be operational by October 2024. “Around 3-4 mines will be operational by Sept-Oct 2024,” the CMO said.

Statement Of Chief Minister's Office

CMO said that directions have been issued to the auction leaseholder of Shirgao to exclude the area of Shri Lairai Temple & habitation in and around the area.

CM further took the status of all the nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure speedy clearances and resumption of mining activities with all the auction holders and officers of the Pollution Control Board, Environment Department, Forest Department etc present.

In the meeting, also attended by Mines & Geology Director Narayan Gad along with other officials, CM also held discussions on several crucial topics including exploring the funding of mining leases through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

It was decided that GSI will assist in the preparation of geological reports for mineral blocks slated for upcoming auctions.

Sawant further said that the government will hold a public hearing of over four leases by next month. “From next year, the mining operation of remaining auctioned leases will commence,” he said speaking to the media.