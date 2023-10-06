﻿Goa Student Bashing Row: Accused Canacona Teacher Prasad Paggi Held

﻿Goa Student Bashing Row: Accused Canacona Teacher Prasad Paggi Arrested | Representational Pic

Canacona: Prasad Pagi, teacher at Shree Balram Residential High School in Amone-Poinguinim surrendered at the Canacona police station after the Goa Children's Court rejected his bail application in connection with the thrashing of a boy from Std 6 in the school on October 2.

Canacona police took the accused, Prasad Pagi, in their custody after he went to the police station on rejection of his bail application by Goa Children's Court on Thursday morning.

The infamous student bashing incident

Canacona police had been on the lookout for the accused following the registration of an FIR against him on the complaint of the boy’s mother on Tuesday. Pagi is accused of thrashing the Class VI student of Shree Balram Residential High School, Poinguinim during a cleanliness drive organised by the school on the occasion of Swachhta Din (Gandhi Jayanti).

The parents have also accused Pagi and some teachers of Shree Balram Residential High School for approaching them at the South Goa District Hospital at Margao, where the boy has been admitted. Some teachers reportedly apologised for the incident and were persuading them to refrain from filing an FIR and even offered money to settle the matter.

Accused goes into hiding

While the accused went into hiding after an FIR was registered against him, the anticipatory bail application filed at the Goa Children's Court came up for hearing on Thursday morning.

Canacona Police Investigation Officer PSI Velip reportedly objected to the grant of bail and sought custody as part of investigations. After the bail was rejected, Pagi went to the police station and was arrested. He is presently in custody at the Canacona police station.

Canacona police will produce the accused before a JMFC court on Friday to seek further remand, sources informed.

