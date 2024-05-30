Goa: Streams Of Loud Music Threaten Paradise Of Morjim Coastline

Morjim Beach |

Mapusa: Morjim Beach, renowned as a nesting site for Olive Ridley sea turtles, is facing significant noise pollution from the restaurants and clubs along the Morjim-Mandrem coastline.

Despite a temporary reduction in noise during the off-season, loud music remains a persistent issue, particularly during peak tourist times. Local complaints to the police and district authorities have largely resulted in either short-lived relief or no response at all.

Locals Concerns

Local pointed out that the most notorious offender, a club ironically named ‘antiSOCIAL’ is located within 100 metres of the high tide line at Gawde-vaddo, Morjim.

Citizens charged that the club is consistently holding musical events and playing loud music, ignoring the concerns of both locals and environmental advocates.

“Everyone knows that Morjim beach is demarcated as the turtle nesting site and music cannot be played here. But this particular club keeps blasting music day and night,” said Pravinsingh Shetgaonkar, a concerned resident.

Despite numerous complaints to the police and the deputy collector, there has been no effective action taken. Shetgaonkar highlighted that a major part of the problem is the lack of widespread community involvement in lodging complaints.

“Just a couple of us pursue such issues,” he added.

Member Of Noise Pollution Monitoring Committee Voices Concern

Neuriti Shirodkar, another resident and a member of the High Court appointed noise pollution monitoring committee, echoed Shetgaonkar’s frustration.

“Whenever we get calls from the residents we inform the designated authorities about the infringement but sadly there is no response from the officials. We are helpless. I think these committees should be dissolved,” Shirodkar said.

Adding to the frustration, Shetgaonkar pointed out that the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has installed noise monitoring equipment in Morjim, but these are often placed far from the commercial units responsible for the noise pollution.

“Despite all the odds, we are fighting to keep our village peaceful. I don’t want Morjim to be the next Anjuna,” he emphasised.

One More Member Of The Committee Acknowledges Problem Caused By Loud Music

Prasad Shahapurkar, another member of the noise pollution monitoring committee, acknowledged that loud music is a significant problem in the area, though not as severe as in other regions like Anjuna.

He noted that during the tourist season, Pernem’s coastal belt, including Morjim, Ashvem, and Arambol, sees numerous musical events that violate noise norms by continuing late into the night.

Local resident Mayur Shetgaonkar expressed concern that Morjim is on the path to becoming like Anjuna-Vagator, where ongoing protests against noise pollution have led club and restaurant owners to shift their operations to Morjim.

Morjim Beach, known for its pristine and tranquil atmosphere, offers a peaceful retreat for nature lovers. However, if the proliferation of noisy clubs and restaurants continues, it could have a devastating impact on the environment and the area’s serene character.

The ongoing battle against noise pollution in Morjim highlights the need for more effective enforcement of regulations and greater community involvement to preserve the beach’s natural beauty and tranquility.