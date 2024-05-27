When Will Mumbai-Goa Highway Get Operational?

Representative Image |

Sanctioned almost 12 years ago to streamline traffic between Mumbai, Konkan and Goa, the proposed Mumbai-Goa highway has been waiting for completion. Residents and commuters are crying foul over the delay in the project, even as the authorities are dilly-dallying over the date of completion. Stating that the highway will bring much-needed relief to the people of Konkan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said that the project would be completed by June.

“There were many problems regarding the construction, and all those would be solved soon paving the way for the completion of the highway. The entire stretch would start by next month, except the Chiplun flyover,” Gadkari said during his recent visit to Mumbai.

The residents alleged that authorities have turned blind to this project and attention is being paid to bigger projects like Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called Atal Setu, and Coastal Road.

“The government and its representatives have been visiting the under-construction project regularly and reviewing the project, but they fail to provide concrete answers when asked about the possible date when the highway will become operational,” residents said.

There is an urgent need to complete the highway considering the approaching monsoon when construction activities go for a toss, the residents said. If the highway gets operational by June, as stated by the minister, it will provide much-needed relief to the people going to their native in Konan for the ensuing Ganpati festival.

The state government needs to ensure that the highway is completed at the earliest and provide hassle-free travel to the people, apart from an opportunity for businesses to thrive.