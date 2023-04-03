Goa: Spice Jet to make announcements in Konkani on planes

Spice Jet’s aircraft travelling to and from the state of Goa will make announcements in Konkani language.

This was announced by Warren Alemao at a media briefing held on Saturday, when he pointed out that he had made a plea to Spice Jet’s officials to make announcements in Konkani in the aircrafts travelling to and fro Goa.

In his letter to Spice Jet’s officials, Alemao had pointed out that it will be a matter of pride for Goans if Spice Jet respects the sincere request of accepting to do the announcements in Konkani in the aircrafts which are travelling to and fro Goa.

“I am happy that Spice Jet has accepted our request to make the announcements in our mother tongue on the aircrafts’, he told the media.